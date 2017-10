TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday that it plans to hold 10 regular bond auctions and one real return auction in the coming quarter, and may also issue ultra-long bonds in November.

Strong investor demand for Canada’s sale of ultra-long bonds in August, the first in nearly three years, raises prospects for additional issuance of these bonds over the coming months, strategists and investors say.

