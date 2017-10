NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Monday rebuffed criticism of its trade challenge to rival plane maker Bombardier Inc, countering earlier comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Boeing is not suing Canada,” the world’s biggest plane maker said in a statement. Trudeau earlier told reporters after meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May that Boeing’s actions “are harmful to workers here in Canada.” (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, editing by G Crosse)