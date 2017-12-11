FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project
December 11, 2017 / 7:47 PM / in an hour

Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The government of the western Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it would proceed with a large hydroelectric dam project already under construction.

Cancelling the Site C dam project would cause electricity rates to rise and cost C$4 billion ($3 billion), reducing room to invest in schools and roads, it said.

It raised the projected cost of the project to C$10.7 billion, up from a previous estimate of C$9 billion. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

