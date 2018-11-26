Financial Services and Real Estate
British Columbia boosts projected 2018-19 budget surplus

VANCOUVER, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The British Columbia government on Monday more than doubled its 2018-19 budget surplus projection on higher income tax revenue, partially offset by lower property transfer tax revenues and a higher loss at the provincial insurer.

The 2018-19 surplus outlook rose to C$1.35 billion ($1 billion), compared with C$669 million in the first quarterly update in September and C$219 million projected in February, the government said in a statement.

Revenue is estimated to reach C$57.2 billion in fiscal 2018-19, which is 2.5 percent higher than projected in September. ($1 = 1.3238 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver Editing by Matthew Lewis)

