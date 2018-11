WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Alberta government on Friday trimmed its 2018-2019 budget deficit estimate, but downgraded the 2019 economic growth forecast in the Canadian province due to faltering crude oil prices.

The deficit looks to reach C$7.5 billion ($5.7 billion), compared with C$7.8 billion projected in August, the government said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3281 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)