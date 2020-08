WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, stung by a revenue crash due to pandemic lockdowns and lower oil prices, tripled its deficit estimate for the current fiscal year to C$24.2 billion ($18.41 billion) from C$7.3 billion previously.

Right-leaning Premier Jason Kenney had warned this week that Alberta would run a record-high deficit. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese)