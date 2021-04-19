INSTANT VIEW-Canada rolls out stimulus budget amid raging third wave of pandemic

(Adds more comment)

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support to an economy battling a virulent third wave of COVID-19. The 2021 budget projects the deficit to hit C$154.7 billion ($123.5 billion) in the current fiscal year.

PEDRO ANTUNES, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT THE CONFERENCE BOARD OF CANADA

“When you look at the budget fundamentals, they are all really what economists would term as supply side initiatives. So they are all focused on lifting investment, increasing productivity, increasing labour force participation and there is an awful lot of initiative and focus on retraining and investing in youth ... economists like these kind of supply side measures.”

“As mentioned in the budget, the vaccine rollout, we should reach a 100 million shots in the arm by September and that means that everybody that wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by then and if that occurs then maybe we won’t need all of this additional support, maybe we will see the economy kick up quicker than expected.”

“My favorite piece in the budget and I think it’s well known, it’s the early childhood education or the daycare programs ... From a Conference Board perspective, this is something we have looked at in the past, we know that the returns on that investment are very positive, just in terms of getting women participating more fully in the workforce.”

ROBERT ASSELIN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POLICY, BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA:

“I’m not sure, to be honest, that it holds together on the long term growth plan... There’s a lot of spending in a lot of programs. But the effects of all of those combined together for me is just a bit unsure whether they’ll have the effect for the money we’re spending.”

“The size of spending and the scope and scale, you wonder whether on the implementation side this will really follow through. That’s kind of a question mark I have, because there’s a capacity issue for the government to deliver all these things with all these injections of new money in so little time, so I’m a bit worried about that.”

“They are addressing some of the issues that I think the business community was looking for, certainly on skills on climate change... I would have liked to see more investments in R&D like in the U.S., because I think this is where innovation starts. I’m seeing more doubling down on government programs that have not worked so great in the past.”

ALEXANDRE LAURIN, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AT THE C.D. HOWE INSTITUTE

“There is some generous revenue gains because the economy in just a few months is now expected to grow at a higher rate. It will give the government some additional room to maneuver. The government did receive this gift but the deficit figure is not better (in the years after 2020-21) mostly because debt charges are a bit higher than they were projected in November and also because there is more spending.”

“It does appear that the C$100 billion stimulus isn’t all short-term funding, some of that stuff is to support longer-term growth.”

TREVIN STRATTON, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT THE CANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

“I think that what a lot of businesses and people in the business community were looking for was a plan to manage the fiscal situation ... and so certainly we welcome seeing the plan and also welcome seeing the deficit will be declining year-over-year. And that’s specifically, I think, because of the focus on growth... That focus on growth over the longer term is very much welcome by the business community.”

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

“The economic assumptions appear reasonable to us and there were no significant new tax increases.”

“In terms of the spending, clearly I think almost everyone was anticipating a pretty big announcement on child care and that is the centerpiece, coupled with a couple of the extensions of pandemic measures to support business and individuals a little bit longer. It falls within the envelope of what was expected.”

“I think the key here is the debt-to-GDP (ratio) is expected to peak this year at just a little bit above 50% and it’s expected to come down in the years ahead. Ultimately, five years from now it will be below 50% if all goes well and the budget deficit will be back around pre-pandemic levels. I think that’s a credible plan if they can stick to it.”

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST AT TD SECURITIES

“The deficit is a little bit larger than we had anticipated... and that just reflects the spending assumptions that we were making were, I guess, a bit too conservative.”

“I think the markets will be able to absorb this issuance, albeit we can see a bit of a steeper curve than we otherwise would given the government’s focus on long term borrowing. Going forward, looking at deficits of 2%, a little under 2% of GDP, should be manageable.”