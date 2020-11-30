FACTBOX-Some of Canada's investments as outlined in new fiscal document

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s budget deficit is forecast to hit a historic C$381.6 billion ($293.9 billion) on COVID-19 emergency aid, with the federal government eyeing another C$100 billion in stimulus to be rolled out once the virus is under control.

Canada’s deficit forecast is wider than the C$343.2 billion projected in July, mainly because of the additional cost of emergency COVID-19 measures, according to the so-called Fall Economic Statement published on Monday.

But some new investments were announced, for this year and next. Canada’s fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31. Following are details on some of the investments taken from the document:

CHILDCARE - C$20 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, with C$4.3 million per year to help bring governments, experts and stakeholders together to collaborate in designing and implementing a new child care vision for Canada. C$70 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, and C$15 million ongoing to sustain the existing federal Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Secretariat.

-For early childhood education or childcare workers, C$420 million in 2021-22 for provinces and territories to support attraction and retention of workers.

-Temporary support totaling up to C$1,200 in 2021 for each child under the age of 6 for low- and middle-income families who are entitled to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).

COVID-19 TESTING - C$565.4 million to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to ensure that federal and provincial laboratories continue to receive sufficient testing supplies and to support the rollout of new rapid COVID-19 tests and innovative approaches to testing.

VENTILATION - C$150 million over three years, starting in 2020-21, to Infrastructure Canada to improve ventilation in public buildings and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

LONG-TERM CARE - Up to C$1 billion for a Safe Long-term Care Fund, to help provinces and territories protect people in long-term care and support infection prevention and control.

MENTAL HEALTH - An additional C$93 million in 2020-21. This includes C$50 million to bolster distress centers and C$43 million to provide further support for the Wellness Together Canada portal and the resources it offers.

INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY AID - C$631.6 million over two years, starting in 2020-21, in additional support for the ongoing public health response to COVID-19 in Indigenous communities.

AIRPORTS - C$500 million over six years, starting in 2020-21, to establish a new transfer payment program. Transit projects at large airports, such as the new Réseau express metropolitain station at the Montreal Airport, will be eligible for funding. The government will consider supporting further airport investments to help address the health, safety and economic impacts of COVID-19.

TOURISM - Earmarking resources for local tourism businesses to provide more than C$500 million in support through June 2021.

CLIMATE - Up to C$3.16 billion, over 10 years, starting in 2021-22, to plant 2 billion trees to fight climate change, protect forests and create jobs.

-Some C$2.6 billion over seven years, starting in 2020-21, to help homeowners improve their home energy efficiency by providing up to 700,000 grants of up to C$5,000 to help make energy-efficient improvements, up to 1 million free EnerGuide energy assessments, and support to recruit and train EnerGuide energy auditors to meet increased demand. Eligibility for these grants will be retroactive to Dec. 1, 2020.

STUDENT DEBT - The government intends to eliminate the interest on repayment of the federal portion of the Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans for 2021-22. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Tom Brown)