Canadian province Manitoba forecasts C$360 mln deficit in 2019-20

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of Manitoba on Thursday forecast a C$360 million ($267.50 million) deficit in its 2019-20 budget as Premier Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives move the province closer to a long-term goal of balancing the books.

Manitoba, which has an economy that depends on farming, manufacturing and mining, proposed cutting its retail sales tax to 7 percent from 8 percent on July 1. ($1 = 1.3458 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)