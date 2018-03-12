Canadian province Manitoba forecasts C$521 mln deficit in 2018-19

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of Manitoba on Monday forecast a C$521 million ($406 million) deficit for its 2018-19 budget, as Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives work toward a long-term goal of balancing the books.

Manitoba proposed to raise the small business income tax threshold to C$500,000 from C$450,000 in its budget. Manitoba’s economy depends on farming, manufacturing and mining.