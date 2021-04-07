Canadian province Manitoba sees smaller, C$1.6-bln fiscal deficit

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Wednesday a C$1.6-billion ($1.27 billion) deficit in the current 2021-22 fiscal year, down from last year’s C$2.1 billion, as it looks to slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deficit is largely due to additional costs of health care and support programs related to the pandemic and a drop in revenue due to economic restrictions, the provincial government said in releasing its new budget. ($1 = 1.2623 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg Editing by Chris Reese)