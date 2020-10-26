Canada's Ontario province sets November 5 date to release 2020 budget

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and one of the world’s biggest sub-sovereign borrowers, will release its 2020 budget on November 5, Finance Minister Rod Phillips said on Monday.

The budget, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will provide a three-year outlook, said Phillips. The province will provide another multi-year update by the end of March 2021 that will outline a plan to return the province to a fiscally sustainable path, Phillips said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)