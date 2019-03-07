Canada's Ontario province to present budget on April 11

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s most populous province and industrial heartland, will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on April 11, Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said on Thursday.

This will be the first budget for the province’s new Conservative government, which said in November that it is cutting spending and taxes in an effort to boost the economy and rein in a deficit, which is projected to reach its widest level in seven years in 2018-19. The province has one of the largest sub-sovereign debts in the world, at nearly C$350 billion in March last year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)