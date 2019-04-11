Bonds News
April 11, 2019 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Ontario sees smaller deficit, return to balance in 2023-24

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - Ontario’s Conservative government, presenting its first budget on Thursday, forecast a smaller deficit for the Canadian province in the current fiscal year and a return to balance in 2023 to 2024 as it revealed plans to cut growth in spending.

Canada’s most populous province has projected to run a deficit of C$10.3 billion ($7.7 billion) in fiscal 2019-20, which began on April 1, compared with an estimated deficit of C$11.7 billion in 2018 to 2019, the budget presented by Finance Minister Vic Fedeli showed. ($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below