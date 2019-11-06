Bonds News
November 6, 2019 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian province Ontario cuts budget deficit forecast as revenues climb

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario, the world’s biggest sub-sovereign debtor, said on Wednesday it expects a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year than previously anticipated as revenues rose and it cut taxes for small businesses.

Canada’s most populous province forecast a deficit of C$9.0 billion ($6.8 billion) in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, down from C$10.3 billion estimated in April’s budget, a fiscal update from the Progressive Conservative government showed. The fiscal year ends on March 31.

$1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Denny Thomas and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below