UPDATE 1-Ontario forecasts widest budget deficit in 7 years, cuts spending

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario is cutting spending and taxes as it projects its widest budget deficit in seven years in 2018-19, a fiscal update from the new Conservative government showed on Thursday.

Ontario, with about a third of Canada’s population of 36 million and its economic engine, said that it will run a budget deficit of C$14.5 billion ($11 billion) in 2018-19, its widest since 2011-12 and more than double the C$6.7 billion deficit projected by the previous Liberal government in March.

The projected deficit for the current fiscal year is less than the C$15 billion deficit projection reported in September by the Independent Financial Commission of Inquiry, launched by the new government.

That projection reflected the commission’s proposed accounting adjustments and adjustments for revenue and expense projections, which were accepted by the Conservatives.

The fiscal update, which had no projected path back to a balanced budget, includes spending cuts of C$3.2 billion, about two percent of program expenses in the province, home to Canada’s biggest city, Toronto.

Those savings were offset by a C$2.7 billion reduction of revenues, of which C$1.5 billion was due to cancellation of a cap and trade carbon tax. The government also proposed tax cuts for low-income workers.

The low-income individuals and families tax credit, starting in the 2019 tax year, would provide low-income and minimum wage workers up to C$850 in tax relief.

Ontario has one of the largest sub-sovereign debts in the world, at nearly C$350 billion ($272 billion) in March. The province said its net debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 40.5 percent in 2018-19 from 39.2 percent in the prior year.

The new Conservative government, which has a majority in the provincial legislature, expects the economy to grow by 2 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2019.