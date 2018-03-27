FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Quebec’s government on Tuesday said it would cut taxes for small businesses, ramp up program spending and balance the Canadian province’s books in the 2018-19 fiscal year as it eyes gains in the polls ahead of a fall election.

Quebec’s ruling Liberals leveraged the province’s strong growth to invest in different sectors, raising 2018-19 program spending in areas like education by about 5 percent, while executing a previously announced plan to reduce its debt by C$10 billion over the next five years. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Allison Lampert, editing by G Crosse)

