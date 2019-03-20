Canada's Saskatchewan balances the books for first time in 5 years

March 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan forecast on Wednesday its first balanced budget since 2014-15, with resource revenues set to rise after the government proposed a change to how it calculates its return from potash sales.

Saskatchewan, home to major potash and uranium reserves, projected a C$34.4 million surplus for 2019-20, with increasing surpluses for future years, the province’s budget document showed. For the fiscal year ending on March 31, the deficit was projected to rise to C$379.9 million from C$365.3 million forecast in November’s mid-year fiscal update. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)