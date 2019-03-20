Bonds News
March 20, 2019 / 8:33 PM / in 2 hours

Canada's Saskatchewan balances the books for first time in 5 years

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Saskatchewan forecast on Wednesday its first balanced budget since 2014-15, with resource revenues set to rise after the government proposed a change to how it calculates its return from potash sales.

Saskatchewan, home to major potash and uranium reserves, projected a C$34.4 million surplus for 2019-20, with increasing surpluses for future years, the province’s budget document showed. For the fiscal year ending on March 31, the deficit was projected to rise to C$379.9 million from C$365.3 million forecast in November’s mid-year fiscal update. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below