April 10, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Canada's Saskatchewan sees smaller fiscal deficit as spending kept tight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, home to some of the world’s largest potash and uranium reserves, said on Tuesday it would run a smaller deficit in the current fiscal year and maintained its commitment to balance the books in 2019-20 as it constrains spending growth and looks for revenues to rise.

Saskatchewan, which has endured a slump in its resource revenues in recent years, projected a C$365 million deficit for 2018-19, which follows a forecast C$595 million deficit for the fiscal year that ended on March 31. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

