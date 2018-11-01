Bonds News
November 1, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Ontario province to present budget update on Nov. 15

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will present the fall economic statement of Canada’s biggest province on Nov. 15, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The province’s new Progressive Conservative Party government, led by populist Doug Ford, accepted in September a recommendation made by a commission of inquiry that it should more than double its budget deficit projection for 2018-19 to C$15 billion ($11.5 billion). ($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.