Canada's Ontario province to present budget update on Nov. 15

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli will present the fall economic statement of Canada’s biggest province on Nov. 15, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The province’s new Progressive Conservative Party government, led by populist Doug Ford, accepted in September a recommendation made by a commission of inquiry that it should more than double its budget deficit projection for 2018-19 to C$15 billion ($11.5 billion). ($1 = 1.3083 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)