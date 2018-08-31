Canada posts C$1.1 billion budget surplus in June

* Canada posts budget surplus for third straight month

* April-June surplus was C$4.3 billion

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada reported a budget surplus for the third straight month in June as revenues climbed at a faster pace than program expenses, the Department of Finance said on Friday.

The federal budget surplus was C$1.1 billion ($843.69 million) for the month, which was higher than a surplus of C$16 million in June 2017.

Revenues climbed C2.2 billion, or 8.9 percent, helped by increases in income tax and employment insurance premium revenues.

Program expenses rose by C$0.9 billion, or 3.9 percent.

For the April to June period, the first three months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, the surplus climbed to C$4.3 billion from a surplus of C$0.1 billion in the same period of 2017-18.

Revenues climbed 8.6 percent, while expenses rose 2.3 percent.

Canada, which will provide an update of the economic and fiscal outlook in the fall, projected in February a C$18.1 billion deficit for the 2018-19 fiscal year. ($1 = 1.3038 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Marguerita Choy)