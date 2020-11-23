Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Canada to give 'full' 2020 fiscal update on Nov. 30 - finance minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada will provide a “full” update on its 2020 spending on Nov. 30, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday, as she said the government would continue to support people and businesses through a surging second wave of COVID-19.

Due to the unpredictability of the amount of federal support that would be needed to help the country through the pandemic, Ottawa did not present a budget in the spring as it normally has in the past.

Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up