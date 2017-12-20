Canada's Manitoba province trims deficit forecast

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Manitoba shaved its deficit forecast for the 2017-18 fiscal year on Wednesday to C$827 million ($644.28 million) from C$840 million, and said the economy was growing faster than expected.

Manitoba’s economy, which depends on farming, manufacturing and mining, is expected to expand by 2.3 percent in 2017, compared to an estimated of 2 percent last spring, Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said in a report. ($1 = 1.2836 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, editing by G Crosse)