OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada, which is on track to legalize recreational marijuana by mid-2018, on Friday proposed an excise tax of C$1 (79 cents) per gram of cannabis, which will be split between the federal government and the provinces.

The government said the proposed duty would apply to all cannabis products, including medical cannabis, which is already legal in the country.

($1 = $1.27 Canadian)