FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada, provinces agree on deal to split proposed federal pot tax
Sections
Featured
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Nearly half of Americans still oppose Republican tax bill: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Trump wants to send astronauts back to moon
U.S.
Trump wants to send astronauts back to moon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada, provinces agree on deal to split proposed federal pot tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and the 10 provinces on Monday agreed on a deal on how to split a proposed federal tax on the sales of marijuana once the drug is legalized, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said.

Morneau told reporters that for an initial two years, 75 percent of the revenue would go to the provinces and 25 percent to Ottawa. The government had initially suggested a 50-50 split, an idea the provinces rejected on the grounds it was not enough to help cover the extra costs of enforcing the new rules once they come into effect next July. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.