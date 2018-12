OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday named economics professor Paul Beaudry to be one of the four deputy governors at the central bank, starting in February next year.

Beaudry replaces Sylvain Leduc, who quit in July 2018 after serving two years, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)