UPDATE 2-Canada hands reins of central bank to crisis-era specialist Macklem

By Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, May 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday named Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy at the Bank of Canada, as its next central bank governor, who brings familiarity to the job as well as an interest in the transition to a green economy.

Still, the announcement, made by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, surprised some in the market who had expected current senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins to take over from outgoing Governor Stephen Poloz. Macklem is taking charge at a time when the Canadian economy is headed for one its worst crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

Macklem, who has recently been a leading voice for a shift toward a low-carbon economy, told reporters on Friday that climate change is a major force in the economy and it will affect prices. He also said that the economy will not snap back to normal from the coronavirus crisis.

“Maybe somewhat of a surprise; we weren’t sure exactly whether or not he wanted the job and Wilkins was maybe more of the obvious choice,” said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

“Looking back, he has got some crisis experience under (former Governor Mark) Carney. He has been in a policymaker role before so I think that’s a relative positive when we think about the current environment.”

Macklem, 59, will take over from Poloz, whose term ends on June 2.

Macklem’s appointment means the last four governors have now been brought from outside the central bank. Macklem is currently dean of the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, a top Canadian business school.

Morneau told reporters that Macklem brings deep knowledge of Canadian economy and markets to the job and his experience will serve the country well amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Ahead of his appointment, Macklem had been seen by some market observers as a major contender for the role, particularly if the economy soured because of his strong understanding of macroeconomics.

Macklem was one of four members of a panel on sustainable finance put together by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government last year.

The panel’s report said business, government and civil society should work together to mobilize “financial services to deliver the investment, ingenuity and influence needed to ... secure a sustainable economic future.” (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer Editing by Denny Thomas, Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)