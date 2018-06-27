HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Victoria, British Columbia

June 27 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Victoria, British Columbia on Wednesday, where he said the effects of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and tighter mortgage rules will “figure prominently” in the Bank of Canada’s July decision on interest rates.

POLOZ ON A POTENTIAL TRADE WAR:

“The economy probably would slow but inflation is more likely to rise.”

POLOZ ON THE ODDS OF AN INTEREST RATE HIKE:

“I read the odds of an interest rate hike the same way I think you do by looking to see what’s going on in the market.”

POLOZ ON MARKET LOOKING AT ALL THE DATA:

“The market looks at all the data just as we do and those odds are there for everybody to see.”

POLOZ ON TAKING 100S OF DATA POINTS TO MAKE A VIEW:

“It takes 100s of data points to make a view over the course of a quarter. And some of them are higher weights than others, such as the national accounts data which give us the most complete picture of the economy.

POLOZ ON FIRST QUARTER GROWTH IN THE ECONOMY:

“It might be worth reminding you that data point for the first quarter, was exactly, to the decimal point, exactly what we forecast in the April MPR (Monetary Policy Report), which is quite reassuring in the sense that underlying appears to be correct. And inflation is exactly on target as we expected.”

POLOZ ON DATA POINT VOLATILITY

“The little picture is the bumps and wiggles in day-to-day data points, which are always there, lots of volatility. We don’t set monetary policy on the basis of those single data points.”

POLOZ ON ECONOMY:

“The economy is operating very close to its capacity and inflation is on target so we’re, more or less, at what I’ve described as home.”

“Given where the economy is we are in a situation where the economy will warrant higher interest rates. We will ensure that is a gradual process.”

POLOZ ON DATA POINTS:

"Having the occasional data point that didn't fit market expectations is not the sort of thing that throws that entire narrative off course. We are data dependent, not headline dependent."