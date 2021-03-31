Bank of Canada head alarmed by rising household debt amid hot housing market -interview

OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in a newspaper interview, said on Wednesday he saw worrying signs that household indebtedness was worsening as housing prices continue to soar.

Macklem told the Financial Post he was also concerned about signs people were starting to speculate in the housing market. “That would be a mistake,” he said, noting the recent price jumps were not sustainable. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)