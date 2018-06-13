Bank of Canada deputy governor Leduc to go after just two years

OTTAWA, June 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc will leave in late July 2018 after spending a little over two years in the job and resume working at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it would immediately start the process of finding a replacement for Leduc, who was appointed in May 2016. He worked as one of two deputy governors “responsible for overseeing the bank’s analysis and activities in promoting a stable and efficient financial system”, it added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)