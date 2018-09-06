BoC's Wilkins keeps door open to October hike despite NAFTA uncertainty

TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is not ruling out an interest rate hike next month despite seeing talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement as the biggest risk to the country’s outlook and much uncertainty about the talks , a senior official from the central bank said on Thursday.

“There still remains a lot of uncertainty with respect to how it (NAFTA) is going to turn out,” Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said. “I am not going to preempt any discussion that we might have in October about what might happen with interest rates because a lot of things might happen between now and then, not only on the trade front but with many other things.” (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Leslie Adler)