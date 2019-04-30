Bank of Canada chief thinks economy will recover in second half of 2019

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Tuesday said that while the Canadian economy currently faced some headwinds, there was good reason to believe growth would accelerate in the second half of this year.

Poloz, speaking to the House of Commons finance committee, reiterated that he felt an accommodative policy on interest rates was still warranted. Last week the central bank made clear that the soft state of the economy meant rate hikes were off the table for now. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)