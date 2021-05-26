Bank of Canada does not currently see strong case for issuing CBDC

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is thinking in more concrete terms about how its digital currency might look and work, but the central bank does not currently see a strong case for issuing one, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.

“In terms of where we are with the project ... we don’t currently see a strong case for issuing it (a digital currency), but the world is progressing very rapidly and probably even more so in the wake of the pandemic,” Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said in a panel. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)