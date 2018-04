OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Wednesday said the economy was “finally positive” after a long adjustment to a sharp fall in oil prices but added there were still softness in several areas of the country.

Poloz told the Senate’s banking committee that he was “much more encouraged” about the economy than he had been when he last talked to the committee in November 2017. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by James Dalgleish)