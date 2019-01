OTTAWA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Wednesday said the Canadian economy was in good shape, although low oil prices were delivering “a material shock” that would cut growth this year.

Poloz, speaking to Bloomberg Television in Davos, also reiterated that the pace of future interest rate hikes in Canada would be heavily dependent on data. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)