Bank of Canada: housing market vulnerabilities are still high

OTTAWA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vulnerabilities in the Canadian housing market are still high despite rising interest rates and tighter mortgage rules, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday.

Wilkins told a housing conference in Ottawa that the vulnerabilities would not disappear quickly given they had been building for a long while. The central bank is watching closely to see how higher interest rates affect highly-indebted sectors of the population. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Susan Thomas)

