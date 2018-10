OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Wednesday repeated his message that Canadian interest rates would need to keep rising to meet the central bank’s inflation target.

Poloz made his remarks in a presentation to the Senate’s Banking Committee. The wording of his address was virtually identical to the one he made on Tuesday to the House of Commons Finance Committee. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)