Bank of Canada says it saw signs of choppiness in Q2 growth

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada saw some choppiness in growth in the second quarter of 2021 following a sharp economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the year, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

Macklem told the Senate’s banking committee that a complete recovery would still take some time and described the third wave of the coronavirus as a setback. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon; Editing by Leslie Adler)