Bank of Canada to provide outlook for output, inflation in July-Macklem

OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - Tiff Macklem, in his first public appearance since becoming Governor of the Bank of Canada, said on Tuesday that the central bank will provide an updated assessment of the outlook for output and inflation at its July rate decision.

Macklem also said that job growth is expected to accelerate across Canada as more businesses reopen but not all jobs lost to COVID-19 shutdowns will return, in his opening remarks to a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)