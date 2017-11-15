FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins
November 15, 2017 / 7:54 PM / in 15 minutes

Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Less stimulus will be required over time but the Bank of Canada will remain cautious as it considers future interest rate moves, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday, reiterating the central bank’s recent dovish tone.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV before a speech in New York, Wilkins said wages should start to rise as Canada’s economy improves, while noting that uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is affecting business investment. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)

