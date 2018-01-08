UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada Q4 business survey eases, capacity pressure up

(Adds quotes from report, detail on labor shortages)

By Andrea Hopkins and Dale Smith

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - - Canadian companies remain optimistic about future sales despite some moderation from highs, and signs of capacity pressures and labor shortages have picked up, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a survey that reinforces expectations for an interest rate hike.

Following broad-based strength in past sales, many companies expect stable sales growth or a return to a more sustainable pace and will expand operations to accommodate demand, the central bank said in its quarterly Business Outlook Survey.

While business sentiment in the winter survey moderated for the second straight quarter, investment and employment intentions rebounded since the autumn survey even amid increasing concern about the renegotiation of NAFTA.

Pressure on production capacity continued, with the share of firms reporting they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unanticipated increase in demand hitting its highest level since the 2008-2009 recession, the bank said.

Labor shortages are more intense than they were a year ago, with the exception of energy-producing regions, while inflation expectations were modest and unchanged from the third quarter.

“Survey results suggest that economic slack is now largely limited to the energy-producing regions,” the bank said.

The business survey added to evidence of a tightening job market after back-to-back employment reports showed strong hiring, boosting expectations the bank will continue to raise interest rates to head off inflation after two hikes in 2017. Chance of a rate hike on Jan. 17 have jumped to nearly 80 percent after data on Friday showed the economy added almost 80,000 jobs in December for the second month in a row.

On the employment front, the survey showed labor shortages are most evident in occupations related to information technology, tourism and hospitality, and construction and real estate - areas that have seen strong demand.

Firms said they expect an increase in the price of input price growth, but anticipate no change in the pace of their sales price growth overall as competitive pressures dampen their ability to raise output prices.

Nodding to the debate surrounding minimum wage increases, the bank said firms in central Canada cited such hikes as the main driver of their wage growth expectations, followed by hiring competition.

“Rising labor costs, often related to upcoming increases in the minimum wage in several provinces, as well as other non-labor input costs, continue to put upward pressure on output prices,” the bank said in the report. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Dale Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)