UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada reiterates it could cut rates further if COVID worsens

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada could lower already record low interest rates if a second COVID-19 wave leads to more scarring, a senior official said on Thursday, though he later added such a move was “just a possibility.”

Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking the day after the bank held its key rate at 0.25%, said Canada’s overall level of economic activity remained in line with expectations.

“Should things take a more persistent turn for the worse, we have a range of options at our disposal to provide additional monetary stimulus,” he said, citing options like expanding its quantitative easing (QE) program and using yield-curve targeting.

“It could also include reassessing the effective lower bound, which would allow for the possibility of a lower — but still positive — policy rate,” he said. He reiterated the bank was not considering negative rates.

Beaudry’s comments mark the second time in two weeks the bank has suggested it could ease further. He later told reporters that while the bank was doing work on the option, no decisions had been made.

“It’s not something that is at the forefront yet, it’s just a possibility among the different tools that we have,” he said.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.6% higher at 1.2736 to the greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents, near its strongest level in more than 2-1/2 years.

The Bank of Canada has said it will keep interest rates at their current effective lower bound - set at the beginning of the crisis - until economic slack is absorbed, which will not happen until into 2023 under its current projections.

Beaudry said the bank was assessing several factors as it prepares to update those forecasts in January.

He also said the bank’s ongoing QE program is geared at getting Canada’s economy back to its 2% inflation target.

A rapid vaccine roll out and faster recovery could lead the central bank to re-examine the stimulus needed, said Beaudry.