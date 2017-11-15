UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins

(Adds comment from interview)

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Less stimulus will be required over time but the Bank of Canada will remain cautious as it considers future interest rate moves, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday, reiterating the central bank’s recent dovish tone.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV before a speech in New York, Wilkins said wages should start to rise as Canada’s economy improves, while noting that uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is affecting business investment.

Asked whether a surprise on growth or inflation data would be more important in terms of policy decisions, Wilkins said it depends on the “source of the surprise.”

“From a total inflation point of view ... about 75 percent of the variability in that is just simply due to consumer energy prices. Growth on the other hand you can look at very carefully as an indication as where the economy might be going in the future,” Wilkins said.

The Bank of Canada raised rates in back-to-back moves in July and September, but held policy steady in October saying it would look to incoming data to assess the sensitivity of the economy to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation.

Wilkins also said that while government moves to rein in housing demand have had some impact, housing fundamentals tend to assert themselves after a while, which was already being seen in Vancouver, where activity has started to bounce back. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)