FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Special Report
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada will stay cautious as it eyes rate hikes -Wilkins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from interview)

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Less stimulus will be required over time but the Bank of Canada will remain cautious as it considers future interest rate moves, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday, reiterating the central bank’s recent dovish tone.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV before a speech in New York, Wilkins said wages should start to rise as Canada’s economy improves, while noting that uncertainty surrounding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement is affecting business investment.

Asked whether a surprise on growth or inflation data would be more important in terms of policy decisions, Wilkins said it depends on the “source of the surprise.”

“From a total inflation point of view ... about 75 percent of the variability in that is just simply due to consumer energy prices. Growth on the other hand you can look at very carefully as an indication as where the economy might be going in the future,” Wilkins said.

The Bank of Canada raised rates in back-to-back moves in July and September, but held policy steady in October saying it would look to incoming data to assess the sensitivity of the economy to interest rates, the evolution of economic capacity, and the dynamics of both wage growth and inflation.

Wilkins also said that while government moves to rein in housing demand have had some impact, housing fundamentals tend to assert themselves after a while, which was already being seen in Vancouver, where activity has started to bounce back. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.