UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada's Leduc: policy decisions must always be forward-looking

By Allison Lampert

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, May 31 (Reuters) - While uncertainty can come from many sources, monetary policy decisions must always be forward looking, a Bank of Canada official said on Thursday, reiterating that the central bank expects higher interest rates will be needed to keep inflation near target.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc repeated some of the messages from the central bank’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, saying policymakers will take a gradual approach to rate adjustments and will be guided by incoming data.

In a speech to a group of economists in Quebec City, Leduc said in making its rate decision, the bank’s Governing Council weighed an economy that is growing largely as expected against elevated trade policy uncertainty that is restraining business investment.

Still, Leduc noted that uncertainty is “everywhere and can come from many sources” and that consumers and businesses continue to make decisions regardless, as does the Bank of Canada.

“Monetary policy decisions are always made with an imperfect picture of the future and they must be forward looking, always with our mandate - the inflation target - in mind,” Leduc said in prepared remarks.

Nonetheless, the many uncertainties facing the Canadian economy make each policy decision, including the one on Wednesday “less straight forward” than the economic picture would suggest, Leduc said.

The bank held rates at 1.25 percent on Wednesday, but it dropped cautious language about future rate moves in a signal that higher borrowing costs could be on their way.

Leduc said that while Canada saw some weak economic data at the start of the year, the tenor more recently has improved, while wage growth is getting closer to what would be expected for an economy operating at potential.

How the labor market adjusts to rising demand for workers is an issue the bank is watching closely, Leduc said, as wages rising somewhat more slowly than would be expected may point to some remaining slack.

The bank expects business investment will increase less than it would without the trade uncertainty, he said. The United States on Thursday moved ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and other countries.

Leduc said business sentiment and investment intentions remain positive, while greater imports of machinery and equipment at the start of the year bodes well for business investment. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Writing by Leah Schnurr and Dale Smith Editing by Chris Reese)