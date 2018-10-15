UPDATE 1-Business optimism near record in Bank of Canada Q3 survey

OTTAWA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian business optimism remained at near record-levels in the third quarter, the Bank of Canada said on Monday in a report likely to cement market expectations of another interest rate increase next week.

The central bank’s quarterly survey of businesses showed that companies reported rising pressure on capacity, labor and prices amid signs of stronger sales.

“The indicator of future sales growth increased and is positive, suggesting a faster pace of growth over the next 12 months,” the survey said.

“Ongoing strength in both domestic and export demand, as well as firms’ initiatives to innovate and reach new markets, are backing the momentum,” it said.

The Bank of Canada has raised rates four times since July 2017 and most market players expect another hike on Oct. 24. Governor Stephen Poloz said on Sept 27 that he did not want to let inflation momentum build.

Market expectations of an interest rate hike next week, as reflected in the overnight index swaps market, remained unchanged at around 89 percent.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-day high of 1.2988 to the U.S. greenback, or 76.99 U.S. cents.

While many firms said they expected to be hit by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, most expected to benefit from healthy U.S. household demand and robust business investment.

All the interviews were carried out before Canada and the United States struck a deal on Sept. 30 on a new trade pact with Mexico.

Many firms reported increased investment spending in response to capacity pressures and anticipated strength in demand. For the sixth consecutive quarter, firms reported labor shortages were more intense than they had been a year earlier.

The survey revealed widespread plans among firms to boost their investment spending in response to capacity pressures and anticipated strength in demand.

The percentage of firms reporting they would have some or significant difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand stayed elevated, in part due to trouble finding staff.

Input prices are expected to grow at a faster pace over the next 12 months, thanks in part to upward pressure on tariff increases, especially those in steel and aluminum.

Inflation expectations remained within the bank’s range of 1 percent to 3 percent. A majority of firms expect consumer price index inflation to be in the upper half of the range over the next two years, the survey said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Bill Trott)