UPDATE 1-Canada economy in for longer detour, growth to pick up later in 2019

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy is in for a longer-than-expected “detour” as consumer spending, business investment and the energy sector weigh, but economic growth is set to pick up later in 2019, a deputy governor of the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Speaking the day after the central bank held interest rates and said there was “increased uncertainty” on the timing of future rate hikes, Lynn Patterson said that decision hinged on a slowing global economy, ongoing trade tensions, and the underperformance of the Canadian economy in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Although we figured the economy was in for a detour at the end of last year, that detour may wind up being longer than we had expected,” she told a business audience in Hamilton, Ontario.

Patterson reiterated that the Bank of Canada now expects the economy will be weaker than projected in the first half of 2019, but said it still expects economic growth to pick up later in the year, supported by strength in employment and rising wages.

The Canadian dollar clung to modest gains at $1.3432 to the U.S. dollar after the text of Patterson’s speech was released.

The Bank of Canada has raised its rates five times since July 2017, though it has held its overnight interest rate steady at 1.75 percent since October of last year.

In its Wednesday rate decision, the bank removed wording around the need for rates to rise over time into a neutral range, in contrast to previous statements and a speech by Governor Stephen Poloz on Feb. 21.

The shift in tone prompted the market to price in a modest chance of a rate cut by the end of this year, whereas before the announcement it had been pricing in a small chance of a hike this year.

In her speech, a quarterly economic progress report, Patterson noted that household spending was a bit softer than expected in 2018, as Canadians adjusted to higher carrying costs on their debt and grappled with lower confidence.

Still, she said that the data suggested that the majority of households are managing their debt levels, and said that mortgage guidelines introduced last year were having their intended effect of improving the quality of new borrowing.

The Bank of Canada will take its next rate decision on April 24, when it will also update its estimates for economic potential and the neutral interest rate. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa Editing by James Dalgleish)