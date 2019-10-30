UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada lowers growth forecasts, says trade conflicts will test economy

(Adds C$, analyst comment)

By Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut domestic and global growth forecasts, saying the Canadian economy would be increasingly tested by trade conflicts, while it maintained its key overnight interest rate at 1.75% as expected.

The central bank, which has kept rates unchanged since October 2018 as counterparts around the world ease, said the current level of stimulus remained appropriate and made no mention of future moves.

In its first policy announcement since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in an election last week, the bank said trade tensions were restraining business investment while helping to cut commodity prices.

“Governing Council is mindful that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested as trade conflicts and uncertainty persist,” it said.

The Canadian dollar declined to a near two-week low, hitting C$1.3154 or 76.10 cents U.S.

The bank revised its 2019 Canadian growth projection upwards to 1.5% from 1.3%, while reducing its 2020 and 2021 forecasts to 1.7% from 1.9% and 1.8% from 2.0%, respectively.

It cited weaker foreign demand, trade uncertainty and lower government spending in Alberta, the country’s main oil-producing province. Employment, it added, continues to show strength while wages are improving.

Doug Porter, chief economist with BMO, said the bank’s tone was “a bit more dovish” than markets had anticipated.

“While the bank will never set the table for any rate moves, it’s pretty clear that they’re quite concerned about the global trade outlook,” Porter told Reuters.

Canada’s central bank “gave a number of hints they would be prepared to move if things deteriorate at all in the months ahead,” he added.

On Wednesday, Canada’s central bank revised its 2019 global growth estimate downward to 2.9% from 3.0%, its weakest pace since the 2007-2009 global economic and financial crisis.

It trimmed its 2020 global growth forecast to 3.1% from 3.2% as trade conflicts weaken the world economy.

The bank said it would “be monitoring the extent to which the global slowdown spreads beyond manufacturing and investment” in its monetary policy considerations, while also watching consumer spending, housing activity and fiscal policy developments.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which in July cut rates for the first time since 2008, is expected on Wednesday to lower the range for its policy rate to below the Bank of Canada’s equivalent rate for the first time since December 2016. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Additional reporting by Fergal Smith, Moira Warburton and Jeff Lewis in Toronto, Editing by David Ljunggren, Steve Orlofsky and Bill Berkrot)