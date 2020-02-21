Canada-China canola talks stalled by coronavirus - Canadian farm minister

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - An ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in China is impacting talks between Canada and China about Beijing’s decision to block Canadian canola seed shipments, Agriculture Minister Marie Claude Bibeau told reporters on Friday.

Bibeau said the canola trade dispute with China remains a top priority for Ottawa. “At the same time we understand that they (Chinese officials) are not in a position to pursue technical discussions while they are facing such a huge challenge over there with the virus,” she said. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)