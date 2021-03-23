U.S. 'deeply troubled' over Canadians detained in China: U.S. State Dept

FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk past the entrance of the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court, the site of the closed-door trial of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, in Beijing, China March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it continued to be concerned about the lack of transparency regarding the legal proceedings for two Canadians being detained in China and called for the men to have continued consular access.

“We remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding the legal proceedings of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, and join Canada in calling for continued consular access in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a post on Twitter.