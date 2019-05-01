Financials
May 1, 2019 / 1:56 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Canada unveils measures to help canola seed farmers hit by Chinese import ban

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, as expected, on Wednesday offered more financial assistance to canola seed farmers who have been hit by a Chinese ban on imports amid worsening ties between the two nations.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau told reporters that for 2019, an existing aid program would offer all farmers as much as C$1 million, up from the current C$400,000. The interest free portion of loans to canola farmers only will rise to C$500,000 from C$100,000. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below